BILLEDGALLERI: Tag ud i naturen på byens metrostationer

UDSTILLING. Ny portal skal lokke københavnere ud i byens gratis naturoplevelser. Det er Life Exhibitions og Miljøpunkt Indre By-Christianshavn, der står bag den underjordiske fotoudstilling.

Børns rettigheder trives i skolen

Unicef. Christianshavns Skole fejrede i torsdags sig selv og fik som den kun tredje i Danmark overrakt beviset på, at være rettighedsskole på højde med FNs Børnekonvention.

Fond giver million til hjemløse

DONATION. Hjemløse har fået en million kroner fra TrygFonden. »Vi kerer os om de mest udsatte,« lyder det fra Locker Room og Den Sorte Gryde.

Posted by CHRISTIAN OLSEN
 08/19/2015 | 08:58 
Foto: Christian Lindgren/Scanpix
19. august 2015 - 08:58

Træpolitik er på vej i København

Grøn Politik. Med en ny træpolitik vil teknik- og miljøborgmester Morten Kabell (EL) bevare flere af de gamle træer
i København, som i dag ofte bliver fældet i forbindelse med anlægsprojekter. Men bevarelsen kan dog koste p-pladser.

Af Benedicte Lorenzen

belo@minby.dk

BYTRÆER: En trussel hang for nylig over de grønne kroner på Sankt Annæ Plads, hvor nogen ønskede de gamle træer fældet og erstattet med nye, der var mere ensartede og kunne forskønne pladsen i fine rækker.

Da politikerne i Teknik- og Miljøudvalget skulle tage stilling til forslaget, viste det sig dog, at de ville i en anden retning. Løsningen blev, at så mange af de gamle træer som muligt fik lov at blive stående i al deres pragt og skævhed, mens kun et fåtal ville blive fældet og erstattet med nye.

København får træpolitik

Træerne fra Sankt Annæ Plads er et fint eksempel på det forslag, De Radikales gruppeformand Tommy Petersen stillede for et par uger siden. Ifølge ham bør København nemlig have en træpolitik på linje med Frederiksberg, hvor politikerne tager stilling til alle fældninger af fredede træer. Et forslag, der skal drøftes i Teknik- og Miljøudvalget mandag.

Nu melder teknik- og miljøborgmester Morten Kabell (EL) dog ud, at hans forvaltning er i gang med at udvikle en træpolitik i København:

»Den nye træpolitik handler om at bevare flest mulige gamle træer og samtidig få flest muligt nye træer. Det er desuden et spørgsmål om at få mest muligt biologisk mangfoldighed, hvor man samtidig er opmærksom på at prioritere hjemmehørende træer, som har sit udspring i Danmark. Med træpolitiken handler det kort sagt om at sikre et grønnere København fremover,« siger han til City Avisen.

Teknik- og miljøborgmesteren er ikke afvisende overfor De Radikales forlag om, at beslutninger om fældninger af fredede træer skal træffes i Teknik- og Miljøudvalget. Han påpeger dog, at træerne allerede i dag er anført i lokalplanerne, som udvalget tager stilling til:

»Anlægsprojekter og lokalplaner rummer i dag oplysninger om træer og fældninger, så partierne har mulighed for at diskutere og blokere for træfældninger. Jeg tror, at udvalget skal blive skarpere på ikke bare at sige ja til at fælde træer, fordi der er en grøn markering på et kort,« siger Morten Kabell og uddyber:

»Jeg vil gerne arbejde hen imod et København, hvor vi fælder færrest mulige træer, men her skal man være opmærksom på, at bevaring af træerne kan betyde, at vi må sløjfe en række p-pladser, hvis der nu skal anlægges en cykelsti. Det vil jeg dog gerne være med til.«

Træer frem for biler

Den udmelding glæder Sandra Høj fra borgerinitiativet ’Red Byens Træer’.

»Træpolitiken har været undervejs længe, og Morten Kabell har flere gange sagt til mig, at det er et kæmpe skib at vende, derfor er vi også glade for, at De Radikale har skubbet på. Borgmesteren har helt ret, når han siger, at det i sidste ende handler om at prioritere anderledes. Hvis man både vil prioritere plads til cyklisterne uden at det går udover bilisterne, så bliver det på bekostning af træerne, og den udvikling skal stoppe nu,« siger hun

  1. Kurt Lønstrup
    21. august 2015 kl. 18:11

    Det kan sagtens lade sig gøre at redde gamle træer og plante nye , uden at det behøver at koste P pladser. Husk på at kommunen er baud med etablering af 12500 P pladser i København. Prøv at slippe den ensporede tankegang der hele tiden miskrediterer folk der bor i byen og ejer en bil, det er der faktisk temmelig mange mennesker der gør.

    Svar
- læs flere artikler > artikel oversigt...