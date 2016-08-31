BILLEDGALLERI: Tag ud i naturen på byens metrostationer

UDSTILLING. Ny portal skal lokke københavnere ud i byens gratis naturoplevelser. Det er Life Exhibitions og Miljøpunkt Indre By-Christianshavn, der står bag den underjordiske fotoudstilling.

Børns rettigheder trives i skolen

Unicef. Christianshavns Skole fejrede i torsdags sig selv og fik som den kun tredje i Danmark overrakt beviset på, at være rettighedsskole på højde med FNs Børnekonvention.

Fond giver million til hjemløse

DONATION. Hjemløse har fået en million kroner fra TrygFonden. »Vi kerer os om de mest udsatte,« lyder det fra Locker Room og Den Sorte Gryde.

Travlhed hos dansk webshop med dametøj

Som sommeren nærmer sig, begynder kvinder landet over at finde deres sommertøj frem, og selvfølgelig skal der også ske nogle udskiftninger i garderoben. Et populært valg til dette er webshoppen Justagirl.dk, som forhandler modetøj på nettet til tusindvis af kvinder…
Læs mere

Hent og læs din lokalavis her

Posted by JESPER MARTHIN
 08/31/2016 | 11:15 
Riddersalen fra 1754 i Christian 7.s Palæ prydes af et fyrværkeri af forgyldninger i hele rummet. Pr-foto: Peter Nørby
31. august 2016 - 11:15

Historisk palæ åbner igen for besøgende

GENÅBNING. Christian 7.s Palæ åbner igen dørene for offentligheden efter at have været lukket i tre år.

Af Jesper Marthin

jma@minby.dk

KULTURHISTORIE: Christian 7.s Palæ har i tre år været lukket for offentligheden, da regentparret under renoveringen af Christian 9.s Palæ har benyttet palæet. Nu overtager Kongernes Samling formidlingen af stedet og arrangerer daglige omvisninger året rundt fra lørdag 3. september.

Gennem 250 år har rigets og udlandets fornemste personer været gæster i Christian 7.s Palæ, og bygningen emmer af eksklusivitet. A.G. Moltke, der var Frederik 5.s overhofmarskal og nære ven, udformede og indrettede i 1750’erne palæet, hvor han kunne imponere sine gæster. I 1794 blev det overtaget af Christian 7, og i dag bruges palæet til repræsentation.

Omvisningsprogrammet foretages efter aftale med Dronning Margrethe. Hermed får gæsterne en oplevelse af at have været helt tæt på kongehuset og få en fornemmelse af, hvordan det er at besøge palæet ved statsbesøg, nytårskure og andre særlige lejligheder.

Der er adgang til alle de repræsentative rum i palæet, hvor højdepunkterne er Riddersalen og Taffelsalen. Riddersalen fra 1754 var hofarkitekten Nicolai Eigtveds hovedværk og prydes af et fyrværkeri af forgyldninger i hele rummet. Træskæringerne på døre og paneler er blandt de fineste i verden, og de franske malerier på væggene blandt andet hylder malerkunsten, astronomien, arkitekturen, musikken og poesien.

Taffelsalen er også dekoreret med forgyldninger, og i hver ende af rummet er der placeret overdådige fontæner. Rummet er stadig i brug til kongehusets officielle selskaber.

Pladser på omvisningerne kan bookes på amalienborg.dk.

Kommentarer
Categories : Kultur, nyheder, top-arikler

Kommentarer

  1. Jamesetemo
    30. marts 2017 kl. 14:26

    If you have difficulty sleeping, it may be a symptom of sleep apnea. Lots of people deal with this condition every day, and it is often a problem that is quite unpleasant to manage. But the good news is that there are effective treatments out there. Read this article to learn some basic information about recognizing and treating sleep apnea.

    To help with your sleep apnea, you need to consult with your doctor about the best CPAP machine to use. Take into consideration both the noise and size of the CPAP machine. Some machines are smaller than a bread box and can be whisper quiet. Your doctor should be able to point you in the right direction of a capable machine.

    Consider doing a few very specific exercises before going to bed each night, to alleviate some of your sleep apnea symptoms. Exercising throat and tongue muscles has been proven in scientific studies to reduce snoring, improve breathing and lessen the more profound effects of sleep apnea when done according to doctor’s orders.

    If you suffer from sleep apnea and you use a CPAP, carry your medical ID. If you need medical attention, it’s vital that the people treating you know about your condition and that you use a CPAP machine. Your ID should tell people about your sleep apnea, your use of a CPAP, and the proper pressure level for it.

    Try your best to lay off tobacco and nicotine products. Cigarette smoke can irritate your upper airway causing it to swell up, subsequently hindering your ability to breath during the night. Quitting smoking could therefore, significantly improve your sleep apnea symptoms and will also improve your body’s overall health and your feelings of well-being.

    Attempt side sleeping. Many people with sleep apnea are used to sleeping on their backs. When you sleep on your back it can cause your throat and mouth tissues to impede your airways. Instead, you should sleep on your side and that can help your breathe much better. Put a pillow on your side if you always find yourself moving around during sleep.

    Consider an alternative sleep apnea flower remedy therapy (also known as essence therapy). Vervain is used in this treatment for its calming and relaxing effects. This can help treat your symptoms, including insomnia problems associated with your apnea. As an added bonus, it also helps reduce overall stress and lower high blood pressure.

    You can reduce sleep apnea with exercises to strengthen throat muscles. Sleep apnea is often caused by the tissues in the throat, which can relax and collapse while you sleep. When your muscles strengthen, their chances of collapse and airway blockage go down.

    If you are a trucker who has sleep apnea, take precautions to stay safe on the road. First of all, get yourself properly diagnosed and treated. If your doctor prescribes a CPAP, use it. They are small and easily portable and can run on battery power if necessary. Try to stay fit and get regular sleep to keep your condition under control.

    There are several things that can trigger sleep apnea and there are many treatments. Since you have read this article, you have increased your knowledge about dealing with your sleep apnea. Pass this knowledge on to others whose lives may be affected by this condition. A great night of sleep is still very possible for you.

    viagrasansordonnancefr.com

    Svar
  2. Alonzo Kleindienst
    19. juni 2017 kl. 10:17

    But through having an international phone,you can obtain a phone that’s specifically aimed at the country
    you intend to. That way, you’ll have pay out for massive roaming fees a person make an appointment or send a article. https://foursquare.com/user/422796023/list/mobile-phone-insurance-is-your-worst-enemy-8-ways

    Svar

Skriv en kommentar

CAPTCHA

*

Tilmeld nyhedsbrev

Skoledagen bliver snart kortere på Sølvgades Skole

16. juni 2017 - 09:48

FORSØG. Fredag meldte Undervisningsministeriet ud, at Sølvgades Skole er med i et forsøg, hvor timer med lektiehjælp bliver erstattet af mere effektive timer med to lærere til rådighed for eleverne.

Politistation i St. Kongensgade bliver til boliger og butikker

15. juni 2017 - 05:48

Ejendom. Planer om at ændre tidligere den politistation til boligejendom med butikker og eller restauranter i stueetagen.

BILLEDGALLERI: Tag ud i naturen på byens metrostationer

14. juni 2017 - 09:47

UDSTILLING. Ny portal skal lokke københavnere ud i byens gratis naturoplevelser. Det er Life Exhibitions og Miljøpunkt Indre By-Christianshavn, der står bag den underjordiske fotoudstilling.

Børns rettigheder trives i skolen

14. juni 2017 - 09:47

Unicef. Christianshavns Skole fejrede i torsdags sig selv og fik som den kun tredje i Danmark overrakt beviset på, at være rettighedsskole på højde med FNs Børnekonvention.

Mysteriet om portrættet

14. juni 2017 - 09:46

Ansigter. Portrætter forfører og manipulerer. Det gør de på din Facebook-side, og det gjorde de for 500 år siden. Nu løfter seks museer sløret for portrættets mysterier i en ny kavalkade, der begynder 15. juni.

Vær utryg ved lommetyve

14. juni 2017 - 09:39

Undersøgelse. Utrygheden er uændret i Indre By, mens Købehavn som hele oplever en stigning.

Fond giver million til hjemløse

14. juni 2017 - 09:38

DONATION. Hjemløse har fået en million kroner fra TrygFonden. »Vi kerer os om de mest udsatte,« lyder det fra Locker Room og Den Sorte Gryde.

Ønsker ikke et nyt proletariat

14. juni 2017 - 09:37

Udenlandske hjemløse. Københavns overborgmester Frank Jensen (S) er glad for, at regeringen skærper straffen for betleri. Han mener dog, at der skal gøres mere fra statens side

Designhotel bliver en smukkere svane

14. juni 2017 - 09:36

HOTEL. Arne Jakobsens designhotel Radisson Blue med de kendte møbelklassiskere bliver nu renoveret.

Sjællandsk malerfirma i vækst

16. maj 2017 - 14:09

Det sjællandske malerfirma Maler Christensen er en virksomhed, der på trods af sin nylige opstart i 2012 allerede har etableret sig med en markant vækst. Virksomheden lægger vægt på altid at kunne tilbyde kompetent faglighed samt at spænde så bredt…
Læs mere

Tekstbureau laver tekstforfatning til virksomheders hjemmesider

16. maj 2017 - 14:02

Den unge IT-virksomhed, Partnertekst, er et firma, som drives af den blot 21-årige ejer, Kristian Mølgaard. Firmaet agerer freelance tekstforfatter for en lang række forskellige danske virksomheder, som gerne vil have hjælp til at få udfærdiget gode og velskrevne tekster…
Læs mere

Midtjysk oversættelsesbureau arbejder internationalt

10. maj 2017 - 11:46

DO Translations er et oversættelsesbureau, som er beliggende i Midtjylland, men arbejder på internationalt niveau. DO Translations kan varetage mange forskellige opgaver indenfor oversættelse og korrekturlæsning på forskellige tekster, og virksomhedens kernekompetence ligger i at oversætte tekster fra dansk til…
Læs mere

- læs flere artikler > artikel oversigt...